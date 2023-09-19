HyperX QuadCast S Condenser Microphone sees 25% discount to new all-time low of $120

Amazon is offering the HyperX QuadCast S Condenser Microphone for $119.99 shipped. With a regular list price of $160, the price has orbited $130 for most of the year, gradually making its way lower and lower in small increments. Now, this 25% discount is the first major discount of more than a few dollars, marking a new all-time low. Express yourself vocally and visually with this microphone featuring a radiant RGB lighting with dynamic, customizable effects. It comes with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount that isolates the microphone in order to suppress the sounds of unintentional rumbles, bumps, and noise. It features a convenient tap-to-mute function, with a mic status indicator that tells you whether it is active or muted. You’ll also have the option between four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional)to optimize your audio setup.

And since you’re investing time and money into your audio, why not invest a little further with the White Boom Arm for Hyperx Quadcast S on Amazon for $28, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Designed specifically for the above microphone, you’ll have far more freedom of movement for your micwhile ensuring your desk or table space is left open for other materials. You’ll also likely not want to deal with the pops and squish sounds that the human mouth so naturally produces, which you can avoid with the HyperX Shield Microphone Pop Filter, currently on Amazon for $30.

And if you’re investing so much in your equipment, have you considered your audio interface needs? Check out our recent launch review of the Focusrite 4th Gen Scarlett Audio Interface. This is the next stage in the popular and reliable Focusrite Scarlet’s lineup, providing quality equipment for affordable prices.

HyperX QuadCast S Condenser Microphone Features:

Radiant RGB lighting with dynamic effects: Personalize stunning RGB lighting and dynamic effects for an eye-catching shot of customizable style.

Built-in anti-vibration shock mount: Isolate the mic and suppress the sound of unintentional rumbles and bumps with the elastic rope suspension.

Tap-to-mute sensor with LED status indicator: Use the convenient tap-to-mute functionality to prevent an audio accident along with the help of the LED mic status indicator. If the light is on, the mic is active, if the light is off, the mic is muted.

Four selectable polar patterns: Choose between four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional) to optimize your broadcast setup and keep the focus on the sounds you want to be heard.

Customizable via HyperX NGENUITY Software: Personalize your RGB lighting and effects with HyperX NGENUITY software.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!