Save $40 on EVGA’s triple-sensor X20 wireless gaming mouse for $30 (57% off)

Amazon is offering the EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Down from $70, this 57% discount comes in $30 under our previous mention and $6 above the current going used rate to settle at the third-lowest price we have tracked. Carrying the title of “world’s first triple-sensor mouse,” this device uses dual-LOD sensors paired with a Pixart 3335 optical sensor for fluid and accurate on-screen cursor movement. It features five customizable on-board profiles and 3-zone RGB lighting. It has three modes of connection: 2.4GHz wireless connection offering 1ms speeds, multi-purpose Bluetooth connection, or USB connection while also charging. You’ll receive up to 60 hours of wireless gameplay on a single charge.

Amazon is also offering a 36% discount on the Redragon Gaming Mouse for $25. You can remap buttons, assign complex macro functions, switch between its nine RGB backlight effects, and even adjust DPI in a wide range from 250 to 8,000. Its battery offers between 35 hours (with RGB lights on) up to 70 hours (with RGB lights off) of gameplay on a single charge. It also features rapid fire buttons while you’re gaming, turning one click into three, helping you to do more in-game by doing less

And be sure to also check out the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, offering up to 50 hours on a single charge and can communicate with your PC at up to 2,000Hz, which is “twice the speed of standard gaming mice,” ensuring smooth and fast response times.

EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse Features:

The world’s first triple sensor mouse. Using dual LOD sensors, paired with a Pixart 3335 optical sensor

Quick Responding Mechanism allowing the left and right buttons to be more sensitive and react more rapidly

5 customizable onboard profiles with on the fly DPI settings allow you to take your mouse anywhere

3 zone RGB Lighting customizable via the UNLEASH RGB software

3 Modes of connection 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth / USB wired

3 Year Limited Warranty

