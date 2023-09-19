Expand your I/O with up to 38% off UGREEN USB-C hubs and docking stations from $29

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesUGREEN
38% off From $29
a desktop computer sitting on top of a table

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on a range of its USB-C hubs as well as the pro-grade docking station. Pricing starts from $29 with free shipping across the board. UGREEN has quickly become a go-to for folks looking to bolster their at-home tech setups without spending a fortune. Today’s range of hub solutions delivers on just that with up to 38% in savings on a series of options, from more causal 6-in-1 USB-C hubs to expand your rig with 4K HDMI, 100W power delivery, and more, to its pro model docking station with dual HDMI support, Ethernet, DisplayPort jacks, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports offering up to 10Gb/s. Head below the fold for a breakdown of today’s deals. 

UGREEN hub and docking station deals:

Just be sure to also check out our hands-on review Satechi’s new Dual Dock Stand with a built-in NVMe SSD slot for a more integrated option as well as Plugable’s latest USB4 and Thunderbolt Dual Monitor Dock as well. 

UGREEN Revodok Pro 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

  • Muilt-Extended Modes for macOS: Boost your work efficiency with the UGREEN USB C Docking Station’s DisplayLink Technology to extend dual 4K@60Hz monitors for macOS and Windows systems. Choose between extended or mirrored display modes effortlessly. (Driver installation required for display and network functions)
  • Lightning-Fast Data Transfer: Experience lightning-fast data transfer speeds with 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, offering up to 10Gbps. Transfer files, videos, and more in seconds, making daily expansion and data transfer a breeze.
  • 9-in-1 Expansion: Simplify your connectivity with the 9-in-1 Dual Monitor Docking Station. It features 2x HDMI 4K, 2x DP 4K, 1x PD 3.0 100w, 2x USB A 3.2 (10Gbps), 1x USB C 3.2 (10Gbps), and 1x Gigabit Ethernet, catering to almost all your daily work needs.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
UGREEN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sun Joe’s 1,450 PSI electric pressure washer drop...
Furbo’s new smart cat cam with meow sensor, wand ...
HyperX Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse sees 51% discount to...
9to5Toys Daily: September 19, 2023 – AirPods Pro 2 wi...
Echelon EX-3 smart connect fitness bike with 30-day pre...
Get a better grip on iPhone 15 with new PopSockets case...
Twelve South refreshes signature leather BookBook cases...
New Journey vegan leather MagSafe iPhone 15 cases now l...
Load more...
Show More Comments