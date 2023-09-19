Expand your I/O with up to 38% off UGREEN USB-C hubs and docking stations from $29

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on a range of its USB-C hubs as well as the pro-grade docking station. Pricing starts from $29 with free shipping across the board. UGREEN has quickly become a go-to for folks looking to bolster their at-home tech setups without spending a fortune. Today’s range of hub solutions delivers on just that with up to 38% in savings on a series of options, from more causal 6-in-1 USB-C hubs to expand your rig with 4K HDMI, 100W power delivery, and more, to its pro model docking station with dual HDMI support, Ethernet, DisplayPort jacks, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports offering up to 10Gb/s. Head below the fold for a breakdown of today’s deals.

UGREEN hub and docking station deals:

Just be sure to also check out our hands-on review Satechi’s new Dual Dock Stand with a built-in NVMe SSD slot for a more integrated option as well as Plugable’s latest USB4 and Thunderbolt Dual Monitor Dock as well.

UGREEN Revodok Pro 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

Muilt-Extended Modes for macOS: Boost your work efficiency with the UGREEN USB C Docking Station’s DisplayLink Technology to extend dual 4K@60Hz monitors for macOS and Windows systems. Choose between extended or mirrored display modes effortlessly. (Driver installation required for display and network functions)

Lightning-Fast Data Transfer: Experience lightning-fast data transfer speeds with 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, offering up to 10Gbps. Transfer files, videos, and more in seconds, making daily expansion and data transfer a breeze.

9-in-1 Expansion: Simplify your connectivity with the 9-in-1 Dual Monitor Docking Station. It features 2x HDMI 4K, 2x DP 4K, 1x PD 3.0 100w, 2x USB A 3.2 (10Gbps), 1x USB C 3.2 (10Gbps), and 1x Gigabit Ethernet, catering to almost all your daily work needs.

