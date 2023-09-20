AINOPE 10,000mAh portable power bank sees 47% discount to lowest price of 2023 for $26

Amazon is offering the AINOPE Portable Charger for $26.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page $5 off coupon. Already down from $50, this combined 47% discount amounts to the lowest price that we have tracked for the year. It beats our previous mention back at the beginning of August by $2, and is only the fourth price cut to happen in 2023. Its compact 3.76 inches x 2.53 inches x 0.88 inches size ensures it can fit in the smallest of bags, purses, and pockets, while its 10,000mAh battery can pump out steady 20W speeds. iPhones are projected to charge 0 to 60% in just 30 minutes, with Samsung phones going from 0 to 80% in the same amount of time. It also comes equipped with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously.

You can also save an extra 10% to 15% when you bundle the above charger with one of three AINOPE 6.6 foot charging cables, using the given promo codes at checkout:

You can also head on over to our Smartphone Accessories hub for the best deals on anything and everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more.

AINOPE Portable Charger Features:

One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh PD 3.0 power bank. AINOPE 10000mAh mini portable charger combines the most advanced PD 3.0 & QC 4.0 fast charging technologies – incredibly fast fuel your new iPhone 0 to 60% in 30mins, Samsung 0 to 80% in 30mins, nearly 3X faster than original 2.4A chargers. Perfect compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, Earbuds and other usb c devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!