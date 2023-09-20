Amazon’s current-generation Smart Plug now up to 52% off: Refurb for $12 or new at $15

Just after today’s Amazon showcase featuring all of its latest releases, Woot is now offering the still current-generation Amazon Smart Plug in refurbished condition at $11.99 or brand new at $14.99. Both include free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $25 new and currently out of stock in refurbished condition at Amazon, this is matching our previous mentions on both options and the lowest prices we can find. The refurb model on sale today has been “tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional and include the same accessories and in box documentation as a new device.” You’re looking at a “struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free” smart plug that provides an Alexa-controllable outlet anywhere in your home. It upgrades your otherwise regular lights, fans, and appliances with smart home functionality – you can have them turn on and off automatically, create schedules, or control them with your smartphone or voice. Head below for more deals and details.

But all of the latest software advancements and hardware releases from today’s Amazon showcase event have been detailed for you right here. Pre-order listings on the new gear will be live at any minute now or sometime later today and you can get a complete breakdown of what’s on the way as part of our extensive coverage of the event.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

See tips on saving energy and estimate your light’s consumption with the Alexa energy dashboard

