Greenworks 48V 16-inch electric chainsaw makes quick work of fire wood at $159 ($121 off)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 16-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $159.21 shipped. Down from $280, this 43% discount is the third lowest price we have tracked. It comes in $47 above the all-time low from earlier in the summer, and $34 above the current going used rate. Equipped with a 16-inch bar and chain, as well as two 4.0Ah batteries, this chainsaw allows up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure a evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes charger and scabbard.

Amazon is also currently offering a $30 discount on the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw for $149.99. With a 40V brushless motor and 2.0Ah battery, this pole saw gives you up to 50 cuts per charge. It is equipped with an adjustable 8-inch bar and chain that stays lubricated for prolonged life thanks to its built-in auto-oiler. Its extendable aluminum 3-piece shaft offers up to nine additional feet for a maximum reach of 11 feet (including the saw). A charger is also included along with the pole saw and battery.

And if you constantly find your lawn with build ups of thatch, check out the Greenworks 40V 2-in-1 Dethatcher and Scarifier. Equipped with a 5.0 Ah 40V battery that gives you up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, along with this device’s 14-inch wide dethatching path, you’ll be able to complete the task at hand faster and more efficiently.

48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw Features:

16” CHAIN AND BAR : great performance for tree cutting and get up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge

TRUBRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY : 2 x more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life, requires two 24V batteries to operate

AUTOMATIC OILER : delivers proper chain lubrication and increased productivity

EASY ADJUST TENSIONING : for easy bar and chain maintenance

EASY TO USE : push button start, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope

WHAT IS INCLUDED : 2 x 24V (48V) 16-Inch chainsaw, scabbard, 2 x 4.0Ah batteries, dual-port charger, operator’s manual

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!