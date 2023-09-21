Amazon debuts new Ring Stick Up Cam Pro with 1080p sensor and bird’s eye view for $180

Yesterday Amazon revealed the new Ring Stick Up Cam Pro at its fall hardware event, alongside revealing its launch date. Now available for pre-order, this security camera arrives next month, with two different options for power sources to choose from, and featuring the company’s signature Bird’s Eye View technology.

Ring’s Stick Up Cam Pro

Ring’s new Stick Up Cam Pro offers you upgraded security protection for your home with an array of advanced features. It arrives built for sustainability, made from 19% recycled materials, with its packaging being made of wood fiber-based materials from both responsibly-managed forests and recycled sources.

It comes equipped with a 1080p HDR sensor for a clear and precise image. You’ll be able to see in full color whether its a sunny bright day or a cloudy and dark night – and its weather-resistant design ensures it will be able to stand up against the elements year-round. Its video previews have also been upgraded with Color Pre-Roll to begin recording a few seconds before every motion event to get a more thorough context of what happened within its view.

It will arrive with all the classic Ring features like 3D motion detection, which can be customized to specific angles of vision, as well as two-way talking, giving you the ability to converse with visitors when you are out of the home or unable to answer the door.

One of the best features of this camera is the inclusion of Bird’s Eye View technology that can track a person’s path across the camera’s field of view. You’ll be able to see where someone’s been and how they got there more precisely with this aerial perspective.

It is powered by the quick release battery pack, making recharges easy as 1-2-3. You are also given the option to purchase the camera along with a Ring solar panel to help extend time between charges.

Ring’s Stick Up Cam Pro ships this October

Now available for pre-order, the new Ring Stick Up Cam Pro will begin shipping on October 18. There are going to be two available packages available at launch. The standard 1-camera package starts at $179.99, with its 2-camera option at $319.99, while the solar-powered package is at $209.99, with its 2-camera option at $419.98. You’ll also be able to choose between white or black finishes.



