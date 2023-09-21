Supplement your Apple Watch Series 9 with these Renpho HealthKit smart scales from $18

Amazon is offering discounts across an array of Renpho smart scales, with the Renpho Digital Bathroom Scale for BMI leading the charge for $17.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $2 off coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. It was already down from $35, giving you a combined 49% discount that marks a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. It even sits $2 above the current going used rate at the moment. Through the Renpho app, an unlimited amount of users can connect with this bathroom scale to track 13 essential body measurements for each individual: weight, BMI, body fat, body water, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMR, metabolic age, and fat-free bodyweight. It also works along with Apple Health app, Fitbit App, and Google Fit.

More Renpho smart scales currently on sale:

You can also earn an extra 5% in savings when bundling the above scales along with any of these Renpho heating pads:

You can also head over to our fitness tracker hub for more workout tech deals.

RENPHO Digital Bathroom Scale for BMI Features:

Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users. 13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stored in the app. Track everybody’s metrics change on Renpho app. User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 and above. Monitor your progress, unlimited users and baby weighing mode. Renpho connects with apps to help motivate toward your goals, save historical data, and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress. Use baby weighing mode for weighing baby or pets, 1 scale for whole family, support for adding unlimited users.

