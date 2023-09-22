Aventon’s Pace 500.3 e-bike sees $700 flash sale discount down to $1,599

Aventon Bikes is announcing a flash sale for its Pace 500.3 e-bike for $1,599 shipped. Down from $1,799, today’s offer not only saves you $200 off this cruiser, but also promises additional savings in the form of a free extra battery for your Pace e-bike, valued at $500. This is a limited time offer, with a literal clock counting down closer and closer to its end.

Equipped with a 500W rear-hub motor coupled with a fully integrated 48V lithium-ion battery, you’ll be able to reach top speeds of up to 28 MPH with a range of up to 60 miles on a single charge. Of course, with the second battery you’ll receive as part of this deal, that distance instantly doubles, ensuring you’ll have all the juice you need to make it anywhere and everywhere within your commute. It features four levels of pedal assistance: eco, tour, sport, and turbo. It also sports an upright cruiser frame with integrated lights that offer turn signal functionality, as well as a backlit LCD full-color display that keeps you informed of your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

Today’s flash sale is limited to the weekend, with Sunday being the last day you’ll be able to take advantage of the offer. The inclusion of an additional battery is solely for the Pace 500.3 and none of Aventon’s other e-bikes currently seeing discounts. If you need a little more help in deciding whether to invest in such a substantial commuting option, check out our launch review over at Electrek for a full run-down.

Aventon Pace 500.3 e-bike features:

Reinvigorate the casual bike ride with Pace 500.3! Feel your efforts amplified with its intuitive torque sensor, then set the pace. How you cruise is up to you. The Pace 500.3’s 500W motor, with a top speed of 28 mph and up to 60 miles in range, gives a whole new meaning to ‘going for a spin’. The all-new turn signal functionality allows you to command traffic with confidence as you enjoy your roll through the neighborhood. Its cushioned saddle, swept-back handlebars, and upright riding position provide the ultimate comfort along the way. Pace 500.3 is leisure with a lift as you switch between its 4 new pedal assist levels: eco, tour, sport and turbo. Take the alternate route, there’s much more to see.

