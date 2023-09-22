save $80 on Greenworks 40V 21-inch self-propelled electric lawn mower for $450

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Brushless Electric Lawn Mower for $449.99 shipped. Down from $530, with a regular price tag of $600, this $80 discount is the fourth-lowest markdown of the year and comes in $36 above the current going used rate. Equipped with a 40V brushless motor alongside two 4.0Ah lithium-ion batteries, this self-propelled lawn mower is able to run for up to 70 minutes on a single charge. Its 21-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass, and its smart pace self-propelled system is able to smoothly adjust to your speed. It offers a 7-position height-adjustment, with a 3-in-1 design allowing you to mulch, side discharge, and rear-bag your grass clippings. Includes two batteries and charger.

And to further expand your arsenal of lawn care and power tool equipment, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger and 24V Brushless Jig Saw Combo for $166. Both devices come equipped with a 24V brushless motor and a shared 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that powers the trimmer for up to 40 minutes, and the jigsaw for up to an hour. The trimmer gives you a 12-inch cutting path, and also sports a pivoting 4-positon head to hit better angles. The jigsaw is able to reach up to 3,000 strokes per minute, and features three orbital settings to adjust accuracy and speed.

And if you have neglected your lawn mowing duties at all, you’ve likely got an annoying layer of thatch to deal with. Check out the Greenworks 40V 2-in-1 Dethatcher and Scarifier. Equipped with a 5.0 Ah 40V battery that gives you up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, along with this device’s 14-inch wide dethatching path, you’ll be able to complete the task at hand faster and more efficiently.

40V 21-inch Brushless Electric Lawn Mower Features:

CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V self-propelled lawn mower provides to 70 minutes of run-time on (2) fully charged 4.0Ah batteries (varies based on grass condition and operator technique).Front Wheels : 8 Inches. Rear Wheels : Rear Wheels : 10 Inches

DURABLE 21” STEEL DECK – The 21” steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and a longer life.

SMART PACE – The smart pace self-propelled system automatically & smoothly adjusts to your walking speed. Dual battery ports with automatic switchover for longer, uninterrupted run-times. When one battery depletes, it auto switches to the second battery.

VERSATILE – Single lever, 7-position height adjustment for the best cut in all environments. The 3-in-1 design allows you to mulch, side discharge, and rear bag grass clippings.

MAINTENANCE FREE – This self-propelled lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. Push button start, quiet operation, and delivers gas-like performance. Use up to 70% less space in your garage with vertical storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!