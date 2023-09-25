Drop a HomeKit multi-color meross smart lamp on your table down at $30 shipped today

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart HomeKit Table Lamp for $29.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Now even more affordable than the older 7.68-inch variant that regularly fetches $40, today’s featured model typically sells for $37 at Amazon. This deal comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked this year and is the best we can find on the HomeKit-ready beside lamp. Also compatible with Alexa-based smart homes, it works with both Siri and Amazon’s voice assistant. Alongside the ability to leverage scheduling and timer functionality, users can also tap the top of the lamp to turn it on or off as well as adjust the brightness (including dimming), change colors, and more (controllable via the companion app too). More details below.

You’ll also find a more basic rechargeable meross lamp on Amazon selling for under $20 Prime shipped. While this one doesn’t bring the smart functionality to the beside, it does have simple touch control over the brightness and color options as well as up to 72-hours of battery life before it needs to be recharged.

On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll want to at least scope out our hands-on review of the high-end SKYVIEW lamp. The NASA-engineered light source syncs with your location to automatically change colors and tones based on lighting conditions outside your door. Then head over to our smart home hub for additional ways to bolster your HomeKit, Google Home, or Alexa-based intelligent household setup.

meross Smart HomeKit Table Lamp features:

Voice Control：Compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13.0 or later), Apple Watch, Siri and Amazon Alexa. Both you and kids can easily control table lamp with voice commands. (e.g. ‘Hey Siri, set the lamp to green’). This smart lamp for kids is a great gift for your child.

Touch Control: Upgraded buttons—Touch control on the top of the smart nightstand lamp to light up or off, change colors, adjust brightness and resetting.

Dimmable & Color Changing: Set the perfect colors and illumination for any occasion. Adjust smart lamp from warm/cool white (2000K~5700K) to 16 million RGBCW colors. e.g. Switch on the smart LED lamp before arriving home, dim the lights or change colors to fall asleep.

Schedule and Timer: You can schedule the smart LED lamp to turn on and off automatically by your daily routine. Save energy when lights are not needed or left on by accident. Sunrise / sunset mode supported.

