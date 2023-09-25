Merrell takes 30% off its best-selling Moab styles + 25% off cold weather favorites

Ali Smith -
FashionMerrell
30% off + 25% off

Merrell offers a rare 30% off its best-selling Moab styles with code MOAB30 and 25% off cold weather favorites. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the Moab 3 Hiking Sneakers that are currently marked down to $84 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are lightweight, waterproof, cushioned, and has a rigid outsole to promote traction when hiking up the mountain or hill. It’s available in eight color options and comes in medium or wide width styles as well. The air cushion design promotes maximum shock absorption as well as an all-day comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Nest x Yale Smart Lock sees rare discount down to $250 ...
Govee’s new Glide Hexagon Ultra lights debut with...
SKIL PWR CORE 20 22-inch electric hedge trimmer falls t...
Up the flavor and lower emissions with Pit Boss’ ...
Review: Nomad’s new iPhone 15 leather cases remai...
Land the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard at $50 o...
Anker’s just-released SOLIX C1000 power station sees ...
Today’s best Android app deals: Reventure, 60 Par...
Load more...
Show More Comments