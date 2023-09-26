Govee Smart LED lights sync with your TV to create visual symphonies starting at $19

Amazon is offering the Govee Smart LED Backlights for 55 to 75-inch TVs for $19.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page $6 off coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Already down from its regular price tag of $30, only falling lower than $25 once before. Today’s 35% discount comes in $3 under the current going used rate and falls just $1 shy of the all-time low from back at the beginning of summer. You’ll be able to experience a true visual symphony with these backlights as they sync with your 55 to 75-inch TV to create a more dynamic and robust atmosphere for your viewing pleasure. They offer 99+ preset scene modes to compliment your streaming, while the 11 music modes dance along in glorious illumination to create an at-home concert experience. They even come with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for hands-free control.

There are more Govee smart backlights and TV light bars seeing discounts today, which you can take advantage of by clipping their on-page coupons. You can also save an extra 8% by bundling the first item on this list with either the second or third item:

Govee Smart LED Backlights for 55 to 75-inch TVs Features:

A Symphony of RGBIC Lighting: Govee RGBIC technology realizes the color segmentation display of the TV lights behind, creating more dynamic and gorgeous lighting effects. Experience more vibrant colors in your TV lights and upgrade your visuals.

App & Voice Control: Manage the LED TV lights via app or smart voice control with Alexa & Google Assistant. （ Please note that it won’t capture colors automatically and support 2.4G only.）

Multiple Preset Scenes: Govee Home App offers 99+ preset scene modes and 11 music modes, from which you can choose the lighting effects that suit your mood or the atmosphere around you to enhance your viewing.

Music Sync: Govee TV LED Backlight includes a built-in mic, making the color and brightness sync with the music. Experience breathtaking lighting effects that dance with any audio as though you’re at a concert.

Flexible Installation: The 12.5ft TV backlight can easily cover 4 sides of any 55-75 inch TV. It is recommended to use the cable clips to secure the TV LED strip lights to make them snugly fit your TVs.

