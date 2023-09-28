Never worry about keys again with Yale’s Assure Lock returning to lowest discount of $125

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Lock for $124.99 shipped. Down from $159, this is the third discount after half a year of no price changes, with both previous markdowns having ultimately returned to their starting value. Today’s 21% off deal marks a return to the all-time low from 2021. With this lock pad, you’ll never have to worry about losing your keys again – after an easy installation, simply type in the code to the number pad and voila! You’ll also never have to worry about whether you might have left your door unlock, as the pad will automatically lock behind you. You can also find its upgraded second-generation smart model on Amazon as well – featuring a more compact size along with the added ability to unlock your doors via your smartphone.

If you’re just looking for the cheapest options available, Amazon is offering the Votomy Digital Keypad Smart Lock for $46. It boasts 5-in-1 ways to unlock your door: with keys, included fobs, a number pad for code entry, fingerprints, or with a NFC smart device.

You can also head over to our smart home guide for daily deals on locks, accent lighting, smart plugs, and even more essentials – everything you could need to bring your home further into the 21st century.

Yale Assure Lock Features:

Lose your keys, for good: Unlock your door using your entry code on the keypad, and leave the bulky keychain behind. For use with your smartphone or smart home system, Yale Access Upgrade Kit is required (sold separately).

Auto-Lock for peace of mind: You didn’t forget to lock the door, your lock did it for you. Rest easy knowing that your door is locked every time you leave the house and when you go to bed at night.

Easy to install on any door: Not so handy, Not a problem. Yale Assure locks are super easy to install and are guaranteed to fit standard doors (doors 1-¾” to 2-¼” thick. Doors under 1-⅜” require thin door kit).

Stop hiding keys: Sharing codes is the new hide-a-key. Give unique codes to friends, family, and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!