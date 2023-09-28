Schwinn Mendocino Hybrid e-bike travels up to 20MPH for 55 miles at all-time low of $700

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $700 shipped. After spending most of 2021 and 2022 at $1700, this e-bike dropped down to $1400 at the start of this year, and fell to $900 once summer rolled around. Today’s $180 off deal is the third markdown of the year, coming in $23 above the current going used rate and marking a new all-time low. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20MPH and travel for up to 35 to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on. Learn more below.

Schwinn has two other e-bike models seeing discounts on Amazon. The Kettle Valley Electric Bike is currently 41% off and going for $1,004.81 shipped. It offers a 375W battery able to sustain travel for up to 45 miles and a 250W pedal assist hub drive motor with 7-speed twist shifter. There is also the Voyageur Electric Bike, now 34% off and going for $1,187.99 shipped, with a 250W hub-drive motor and 8-speed shifter that can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH while the battery lasts up to 65 miles per charge.

Juiced Bikes also recently launched its annual closeout sale and is now marking down a collection of e-bikes to make room for new options in 2024, most prominently focusing on yellow models, with e-bikes ranging from $999 to $2,499 while supplies last.

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike Features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting

Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires

Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space

