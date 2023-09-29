Eddie Bauer takes 40% off outerwear and footwear for fall + up to 50% off sitewide

40% off from $8

Eddie Bauer offers 40% off preseason outerwear and footwear. Plus, save up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance styles with code LEAVES50 at checkout. Better yet, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Powder Search 2.0 3-In-1 Jacket that’s currently marked down to $215 and originally sold for $359. This jacket is available in four color options and comes in tall or regular sizing. The outer shell is waterproof and the down fill material helps to keep you warm. It also has zippered pockets to store essentials and an attached hood as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

