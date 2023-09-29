Govee 100-foot outdoor LED strip lights color your home for year-round decoration at $130

Amazon is offering the recently released Govee 100-foot Outdoor LED Strip Lights for $129.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Down from $160, today’s deal is the first discount we have tracked since its release. These 100-foot LED strip lights are designed for bigger houses and larger yards, made from durable and transparent silicone for waterproof protection, and divided into three sections for more convenient installation and a steadier power supply. It offers 64 preset holiday and festival-inspired scenes, including Halloween and Christmas, so you can put them up and keep them up for year-round decorations. You’ll have complete and total control over these smart lights through the Govee app – you’ll be able to set timers, choose colors or scenes, and adjust brightness levels all with the tap of your finger. These lights can even be synced with your favorite music through the app, creating dynamic light shows and sensational visual symphonies.

You’ll also be able to save an extra 5% on your new lights by bundling them with two or more of the following Govee light products that are also seeing discounts right now:

Year-Round Protection: With an IP65 rating, this outdoor light strip is dust-tight and protected from low-pressure water jets coming from any angle. Built tough for outdoors, making them your go-to lights to serve as outdoor Halloween decorations.

64 Scenes and Endless Colors: Select from 64 preset holiday and festival-inspired scenes, including Halloween and Christmas, for year-round decorating. Design eye-catching light effects for Govee outdoor LED srip lights on Govee Home App.

Sync with Music: Enhance your outdoor space with the music sync feature on Govee Home App. Enjoy dynamic light shows during parties, gaming sessions, or workouts. The secret is the integrated mic on the controller for precise sound picking.

