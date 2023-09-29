Govee’s 14-piece Glide RGBIC wall lights sync with music for a visual symphony at $120

Amazon is offering the Govee 14-piece Glide RGBIC Wall Lights for $119.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. After spending most of the year at its regular $180, with four previous discounts recurring at $140 and a fifth briefly falling far lower, today’s deal is the second best that we have tracked. It comes in $16 under the current going used rate, and just $10 above the all-time low. You’ll be able to create a curtain of dynamic lighting effects to the beats of your favorite music with these wall lights. They come with 16 pre-set music modes and 40 different scene modes to cover all your needs for any occasion, with its RGBIC technology able to display multiple colors in one glide light. You’ll have full control over the 16 million different color combinations through the Govee Home app, or pair them with your Alexa or Google Assistant to go hands-free.

You’ll also be able to save an extra 5% on your new lights by bundling them with two or more of the following Govee light products that are also seeing discounts right now:

14-piece Glide RGBIC Wall Lights Features:

Create a curtain of dynamic lighting effects inspired by your music. With 16 different music modes, you can set the mood for any special occasion, such as parties or holidays decorations. The Govee glide lights change with the rhythms of your playlists, makin music and party more dynamic. RGBIC technology allows you to display multiple colors in one glide light. Create a rainbow-like effect that pairs well with your walls and matches your aesthetic. Provide 40 scene modes on Govee app to bring you a variety of multi-color visual feasts.

