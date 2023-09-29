A 50MP camera and Nightography await with $100 off the unlocked Samsung S23 at $700

Amazon is now offering the latest unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Android smartphone in four colorways down at $699.99 shipped. Regularly $800 at Amazon and directly from Samsung, this is at least $50 off and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen some YMMV deals and other limited offers for less, today’s deal is matching the second-best Amazon price otherwise. Centered around a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with the brand’s Adaptive Vision Booster – whether “out in direct sunlight or in bed with the lights off, the contrast on Galaxy S23’s expansive screen still looks amazing” – this model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It features a 3,900mAh battery alongside a 50MP high-resolution camera with Night Mode that “lets you capture brilliant selfies no matter the lighting.” Get a closer look in our hands-on feature and head below for more.

If you’re looking to safeguard your new handset from bumps and scratches without both spending a fortune or adding much bulk to the carry experience, check out the Spigen Liquid Air. This 2023 release comes in at just $17 Prime shipped on Amazon and adds an interesting textural pattern to your handset alongside the brand’s Air Cushion drop tech and doesn’t cost much more than a few lattes.

Want to bring home a larger current-generation Samsung experience? The new Galaxy Tab S9 model tablets are still seeing some notable price drops as we get ready to head into the weekend. Dive into these deals while you still can in our previous coverage.

Samsung Galaxy S23 features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with the 50MP high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 always does the moment justice. Whether you’re capturing a memory or catching up with friends, Galaxy S23 will be ready when you need it most; With a 3,900mAh battery

