Prepare for Halloween with bundled savings on Govee’s M1 RGBIC LED strip lights for $70

Amazon is offering the Govee M1 RGBIC LED 16.4-foot Strip Lights for $69.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. This 30% coupon brings the price down from $100, where it has stayed for most of the year with occasional markdowns every few months. Today’s deal is the sixth discount we have tracked this year, and marks a return to the all-time low – matching only two previous deals from this year. These strip lights feature an updated 4-in-1 chipset with an adopted independent IC control in order to allow multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip. It boasts a higher density than other RGBIC strip lights, offering 60 LED modules per meter and “twice the lumen brightness of older generations”. Through the Govee Home App’s DIY mode, you’ll be able to control up to 50 customizable segments with 17 animation effects for a more personalized color display – and they can even sync with your music to provide the ultimate party atmosphere. You can head below to read more.

There are also a few more ways to gain extra savings! By purchasing the above strip lights, you’ll be eligible to save 5% on the Govee Cube Wall Sconces, currently on Amazon for $99.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. You’ll also be able to save an extra 5% on your new lights by bundling them with two or more of the following Govee light products that are also seeing discounts right now:

Music Sync with Govee Lights: With an integrated mic in the control box, Govee M1 can sync sounds with other Govee lights. Watch in awe as the rest of your Govee LED strip lights simultaneously flow to the beats and rhythms of your playlists.

Hands-free Control: Govee M1 supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice control via Wi-Fi for hands-free control of your RGBIC LED strip lights, allowing you complete focus on entertainment. (Not Support 5G WiFi)

Cuttable and Connectable: Customize the length to design your ideal lighting atmosphere. Govee M1 can be cut off 6.56ft at most or be connected up to 32.8ft. Follow the Cutting and Splicing Guidance or videos to ensure the LED strip lights function.

