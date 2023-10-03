GAP Factory Fall Cyber Sale takes 60% off sitewide, 40% off clearance + free shipping

The GAP Fall Cyber Sale is offering 60% off sitewide and free delivery on all orders when you apply promo code GFSHIP at checkout. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. The men’s Bomber Jacket is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $40, which is $60 off the original rate. This bomber is a great layering piece for the fall season and very on-trend as well. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it’s timeless to wear for years to come. Plus, it has a water-resistant finish and large pockets to store everyday essentials. Be sure to head below to find even more deals today and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales.

