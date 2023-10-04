Cole Haan takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Sneakers, loafers, more

Cole Haan is offering up to 50% off new markdowns including sneakers, loafers, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Generation ZERØGRAND II SQL Sneakers that are currently marked down to $110, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes are available in six color options and have a cushioned base for all day comfort. This style has a mesh design that’s highly breathable and a rigid outsole that gives you traction. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Cole Haan customers.
Our top picks for men include:
- GrandPrø Topspin Sneaker $100 (Orig. $160)
- Generation ZERØGRAND II SQL $110 (Orig. $150)
- GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer $100 (Orig. $160)
- Grand Atlantic Sneaker $80 (Orig. $205)
- ZERØGRAND Outpace 3 Running Shoe $100 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vandam Buckle Mule $120 (Orig. $150)
- Vandam Sling Back Pump $100 (Orig. $225)
- ZERØGRAND Outpace 3 Running Shoe $90 (Orig. $140)
- York Bow Loafer $60 (Orig. $160)
- Grand Ambition Small Bucket Bag $160 (Orig. $318)
- …and even more deals…
