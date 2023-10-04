HP Omen 34-inch UltraWide 165Hz curved gaming monitor returns to all-time low of $380

Amazon is offering the HP OMEN 34-inch QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $379.99 shipped. With a regular price tag of $480, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low, which we have only seen three times before, matching our previous coverage. It comes in $100 under the price on the manufacturer’s own website, making this a perfect opportunity to grab a quality monitor for the absolute best price that we have tracked. Equipped with an UltraWide resolution of 3440x1440p, supported by a 1ms grey-to-grey response time and 165Hz refresh rate, you’ll see far more surroundings in-game than a normal monitor, eliminating motion blur for a crisp fluidity in action so you’ll always have a leg up on competition. You’ll also experience a more vibrant immersion into your game thanks to its 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum and 90% DCI-P3. It features two HDMI 2.0 inputs, and one DisplayPort 1.4 port, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. You can head below to read more.

And since you’re investing in a new monitor, why not upgrade your battelstation further by reducing the amount of desk space it takes up with the NB North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount Stand, currently on Amazon for $35.06 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. This full-motion swivel monitor arm with a gas spring can easily handle your new monitor’s weight while reducing clutter.

And if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your mouse, check out our recent coverage of the Razer Cobra Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This new gaming mouse boasts a variety of features, headlined by its 10 customizable buttons and capacity to save up to five preset game profiles via Razer Synapse – which can all be switched out with the press of a button.

HP Omen 34c QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

REFINE YOUR PLAY SPACE – It’s equipped with ports perfect for connecting your gaming PC, console, and even a work PC. Thanks to the easy cable management and the adjustable stand, your desk will be just how you like it

ALL YOUR FUN, CUSTOM – Play around with every possible setting in OMEN Gaming Hub—a one-stop shop for customizing your ecosystem. Make your monitor, any PC, and select accessories work better together the way you want

EXPLORE NEW WORLDS – With peak brightness of 400 nits, experience games how the developers intended with brighter whites, deeper blacks and richer colors

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!