Juiced takes up to $1,000 off yellow RipRacer and RipCurrent S e-bikes from $899

Reinette LeJeune -
Green DealsJuiced Bikes

Juiced Bikes’ annual closeout sale will soon be coming to an end, so time is running out on the marked down collection of e-bikes, most prominently focusing on yellow models, like the RipCurrent S Step-Through, which is being discontinued, and the RipRacer. Juiced Bikes has since added an extra $100 off these two yellow models by using the promo code VIP100 at checkout. This gives you a total $1,000 in savings on the RipCurrent S Step-Through from $2,399 to $1,399 shipped, and $600 total savings on the RipRacer from $1,499 to $899 shipped. You won’t find prices this low anywhere else, so act fast in order to cruise through fall at some of the best prices of the year.

The RipCurrent S comes equipped with a 1,000W Rear Gear Hub motor paired with a G2 52V lithium-ion battery that can max out at 28 MPH with a range of up to 70+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1050 lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

There is also the more simplified RipRacer that comes with far less upgraded features than the above model. It is equipped with a 750W motor and a G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. Unlike the above model, this e-bike only has a standard cadence pedal assist, and features a more limited accessories list: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, and a 1050 lumen headlight paired with 2-mode taillight.

The Juiced Bikes closeout sale is slated to run as long as supplies last. Shipping is currently free across all the brand’s e-bikes, with savings automatically being applied at checkout. And you can also save an extra $200 more when buying two e-bikes together and using the promo code 2BIKEOFFER.

RipCurrent S Step-Through e-bike features:

Our most comfortable and best selling fat-tire step-through e-bike just got a super charged upgrade! The RipCurrent S Step-Through is a fan-favorite with even more power. Get ready to rip up any terrain with a 1000W motor, the NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271)pack and updated controller programming. With a riding range of up to 70+ miles and speeds up to 28+MPH, the RipCurrent S Step-Through offers unparalleled power, versatility and functionality for anywhere you want to ride.

