Ninja’s originally $200 DualBrew single-serve and 12-cup coffee maker now $86 (Refurb)

The popular Ninja kitchen gear certainly isn’t the most affordable out there, but there are ways to bring costs down and Woot’s refurbished offers are one of them. Today Woot is offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $85.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee coming into effect otherwise. This model launched with a $200 regular price in new condition and currently fetches $179 at Amazon. Today’s deal delivers up to $114 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This machine is capable of handling all of your single-serve needs – both ground beans and K-Cup pods are supported here – as well the ability to brew an entire 12-cup carafe. Other features include three brew styles (Classic, Rich, and Over Ice) alongside a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and nine ground brew sizes (small cup, cup, xl cup, travel mug, xl travel mug, 1/4 carafe, 1/2 carafe, 3/4 carafe, or full carafe). Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for more details.

This renewed CM300 Ninja Hot & Iced Single Serve or Drip Coffee System will save you even more. While this delivers a totally different form-factor, it does provide a very similar brewing setup and is currently coming in at $75 shipped via Woot’s Amazon storefront.

If you’re looking for a more modern release in the Ninja coffee maker lineup, scope out the ongoing deal on its single-serve plus carafe DualBrew coffee maker at $128 shipped via Amazon. This one has only seen a couple price drops since going live at Amazon and you can now leverage an on-page coupon to land the lowest listing we have tracked yet. All of the details you need are waiting right here and then head over to our home goods hub for more.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System features:

Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup. Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.). Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down. Adjustable warming plate keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!