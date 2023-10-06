SanDisk’s 190MB/s microSD cards from $11, or Samsung’s new 200MB/s models from $17

We are now tracking some notable deals on the 190MB/s 2022 model SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards. While Samsung has since dropped some even faster models with its new PRO Ultimate lineup that reaches speeds up to 200MB/s – here’s our hands-on review – and are currently at new Amazon all-time lows, pricing is still a touch more pricey than you’ll find on the perfectly capable SanDisk models featured here today. Starting from $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, the 128GB and 512GB models have returned to Amazon lows with the rest coming very close (within between $1 and $6 depending on capacity). Speeds up to 190MB/s, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), Video Speed Class 30 (V30), and A2-rated app loading makes these do-it-all microSD cards a worthy addition to your kit. Head below for a breakdown of the deals.

SanDisk Extreme microSD deals:

If you would rather jump up to the new Samsung PRO Ultimate models at up to 200MB/s, you’ll find details on those right here and the deals listed below:

SanDisk Extreme microSD card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

