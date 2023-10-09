iRobot’s fleet of robotic vacuums and mops now up to 56% off starting at $165

As part of its Prime big Deals day, Amazon is offering the Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399.99 shipped. Down from $800, with a high of $1,250 from earlier in the year, today’s deal is a 50% discount that marks the lowest price we can find. It comes in $11 above the current going used rate, and even beats out its previous Prime Day 2023 deals by $200, giving you the very best chance to save on this model. Powered by iRobot OS, this robotic vacuum continuously learns and adapts to your home’s space, avoiding pet waste, cables, shoes, toys, and other daily items that won’t require moving for your robot to complete its cleaning duties. It features an automatic emptying bin that is able to store up to 60 days worth of debris, as well as smart mapping that allows you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, storing multiple maps to plan the most efficient cleaning routes through your home. Head below for more details.

iRobot Vacuum and Mop discounts:

Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum features:

ATTACKS MESSES USING OUR POWERFUL, PROPRIETARY CLEANING SYSTEM – Powerful 3-Stage Cleaning System packs 10x the Power-Lifting Suction, an Edge-Sweeping Brush gets along walls and corners, and patented Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes flex to adjust to different floor types and don’t get tangled with pet hair. Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system.

SPOT CLEANS MESSES THE MOMENT THEY HAPPEN WITHOUT HAVING TO CLEAN THE WHOLE HOUSE – You can clean a specific mess right when it happens with just the sound of your voice thanks to the Roomba j6+ robot vacuum’s advanced mapping and voice compatibility. ​Works with Google Home and Alexa enabled devices.

SET TO AUTOMATICALLY CLEAN WHEN YOU’RE AWAY – Now with iRobot OS, you can choose to set your robot to automatically start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean and never the cleaning.

