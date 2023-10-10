ALLPOWERS’ portable power stations and solar panels receive up to 40% off starting at $79

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsPrime Big Deal DaysALLPOWERS
$20+ off From $79
a desk with a computer on a table

As part of its Prime big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on ALLPOWERS’ power stations and solar panels, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. ALLPOWERS makes some of our favorite power stations and solar generators for off-grid living, camping, and emergencies alike, with releases starting at $79. Some of these deals do not include both power stations and solar panels together, but bundles are available. Head below for our top picks.

ALLPOWERS fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

S200 Portable Charger features:

With 154Wh battery pack, ALLPOWERS Portable power bank is powerful enough to charge laptops, phones, cameras, drones, holiday lights and more, meeting different kinds of electricity demands usage for outdoor working, learning, emergency, trips. ALLPOWERS portable power station features 1*AC ports(110V 200W), suitable for laptops when outside; 2*USB ports and 1*USB-C(60W max) port mean all your needs for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Macbook or iPad; 1*Wireless charger supports most smart phones that equipped with QI standard technology or other QI enable devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Prime Big Deal Days ALLPOWERS

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for fitness: Peloto...
Upgrade your home network with Wi-Fi 6 routers and mesh...
Amazon offers Under Armour up to 50% off with deals fro...
Satechi’s sitewide sale takes 20% off new iPhone ...
Sony officially unveils the new PlayStation 5 console w...
ZAGG sitewide sale takes 35% off mophie’s all new...
Sony debuts new wireless INZONE spatial gaming earbuds ...
Load more...
Show More Comments