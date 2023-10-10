Amazon offers up to 50% off AncestryDNA and 23andMe tests from $49 to uncover your family tree

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of DNA test kits from popular brands like AncestryDNA and 23andMe, among others. One standout option on tap today is the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test at $49 shipped. Regularly $99, this is a straight 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching last year’s fall Prime Day offer and matches the all-time low outside of a few very brief coupon offers in between. The most affordable option of the bunch on sale this year, it sources data from over 1,800 regions globally for a “more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights.” AncestryDNA’s SideView technology will show you “which ethnicities were passed down to you from each parent” and help you to build your family tree through history with no additional lab fees to worry about. Head below for more fall Prime Day DNA test kit deals.

Fall Prime Day DNA test kit deals

Amazon’s fall Prime Day event has now arrived with a solid 24 hours still to go. We will be working around the clock all day to uncover the most notable price drops across all product categories to save you cash on just about anything you might need. Be sure to sure stay locked to our fall Prime Day deal hub for constant updates on the best offers.

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test features:

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

From your origins in over 1,800 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—and with our specialized SideView technology, we can show you which ethnicities were passed down to you from each parent, even without them taking a DNA test.

