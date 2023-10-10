Score Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and PrAna up to 50% off during Amazon’s Prime Day

As part of its fall Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and PrAna. During this sale you can score deals on jackets, pullovers, vests, sweatshirts, and more. A standout from this sale is the Columbia Ascender Softshell Front-Zip Jacket that’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $115. It’s a perfect jacket for cool fall weather and it has a stretch infused fabric to promote comfort. This jacket has a water-resistant finish and large zippered pockets for convienience. Better yet, you can choose from an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day guide for the latest and greatest deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Columbia Ascender Softshell Front-Zip Jacket $60 (Orig. $115)
- Columbia Delta Ridge Down Jacket $100 (Orig. $150)
- Columbia PFG Fish Flag Mesh Ball Cap-Low $24 (Orig. $32)
- Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Wp Hiking Shoe $60 (Orig. $100)
- Columbia Bahama Ii Short Sleeve Shirt $36 (Orig. $48)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Amped Hiking Boot $48 (Orig. $100)
- Columbia Benton Springs Vest $20 (Orig. $45)
- PrAna Mantra Joggers $33 (Orig. $89)
- Mountain Hardwear KOR Warm Jacket $79 (Orig. $200)
- Mountain Hardwear StretchDown Light Jacket $84 (Orig. $113)
- …and even more deals…
