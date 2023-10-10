Anker power stations receive up to 50% off discounts for fall Prime Day starting at $130

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Anker power stations, solar panels, kits, and more, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts will be live through Wednesday, October 11, and offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Anker is a favorite maker of a wide array of power stations and solar generators for off-grid living, camping, and emergencies alike, with releases starting at $130. Most of these deals do not include a solar panel, but do have options to bundle. Head below for a selection of our favorites.

Anker fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Powerhouse 90 Portable Charger features:

24,000mAh of charging power ensures over one complete charge for the 2020 MacBook Air and a significant battery boost for other laptops. Depending on battery size, most smartphones will get over 4 full charges with tablets also charging at least once. The built-in AC outlet uses a pure sine wave inverter to ensure the power output is just as good as what you get at home. Reduces audible and electrical noise in sensitive appliances. Comes with a 45W wall charger and USB-C to USB-C cable so you have everything you need to recharge PowerHouse’s internal battery.

