Keep an eye on the pups/kitties with Petcube and Furbo smart cams from $30 (Up to 30% off)

The Furbo and Petcube Prime Big Deal Days offers are now going live with discounts across a some of the brands’ more popular options for keeping an eye on your furry friends. Not only is the entry-level model PetCube dropping down to just $29.99 with free shipping to match the lowest price of the year, but we are also seeing the Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive Smart Camera system drop to within less than $2 of its 2023 low. Alongside delivering live feeds to your smartphone, the Bites 2 model also provides built-in treat-tossing by way of an onboard 1.5-pound capacity dishwater-safe container and AI-powered real-time notifications via motion and sound detection. Head below for a closer look at the Petcube and Furbo Prime Big Deal Days offers.

Petcube Prime Big Deal Days offers:

Furbo fall Prime Day deals:

We will update this post with more dedicated pet cameras as they go live and you’ll find the rest of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days discounts waiting on this landing page. We will, as always, be curating the best-of-the-best price drops across the 2-day sale event in our deal hub, from Apple gear and smart home products to home goods, kitchen gear, robot vacuums, smartphone accessories, and more. Everything is waiting right here for you.

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive Smart Cam features:

Check on your pet and home anytime anywhere with full HD 1080p live streaming video, 160° wide-angle view, clear 30-feet night vision, and 8x digital zoom. Enjoy high-quality 2-way audio to talk to your pets and hear them back. Get an instant push notification if your camera detects any sound or motion at home. Bites 2 Lite has a dishwasher-safe treat dispenser with 1.5 lbs container that allows you to toss dry, crunchy dog and cat treats short, medium, or long distance, or schedule automatic treat dispensing via the free Petcube app. Receive instant notifications for any activity at home. Our cutting-edge AI system, designed specifically for pets and their human companions, ensures peace of mind. Count on high-quality technology delivering real-time alerts for both human and pet identification.

