Fall Prime Day mic deals: Shure’s amazing MV7 $199, plus HyperX, Razer, Audio-Technica, more from $40

The Prime Big Deal Days event is ushering in a series of notable deals on both USB and XLR microphones for gamers, streamers, music makers, and podcasters. First up, Amazon is offering the fantastic Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone for $199 shipped. Regularly $249, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. One of the best options out there, we are big fans of the Shure mics and especially the all-metal MV7. It delivers both USB and XLR connectivity for both digital or analog recording alongside an “intuitive touch panel for control over” your gain, monitoring volume, headphone mix, and mic mute settings. The app side Auto-Level Mode can also automatically adjust “gain and compression settings, switchable EQ filters to tune audio tone color, and save custom user presets.” Just be sure to check out the brand new Shure SM7dB XRL microphone and then head below for more Prime Big Deal Days mic offers. 

Prime Big Deal Days mic offers:

The deals are coming in hard and fast now with price drops across all major product categories for Amazon’s big fall shopping event. We will be seeing a revolving door of discounts for the next 48 hours so be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys to ensure you don’t miss out on the best offers. Our social feeds and fall Prime Day deal hub will be invaluable resources to make sure you capitalize on the discounts. 

Shure MV7 USB/XLR mic features:

Dual USB/XLR output allows digital or analog recording. Intuitive touch panel for control over gain, monitoring volume, headphone mix, and mic muting. The Built-in headphone output allows for direct headphone monitoring while recording. Provides access to audio processing, Auto-Level Mode automatically adjusts gain and compression settings, switchable EQ filters to adjust audio tone color and options to save custom user presets

