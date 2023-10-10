Fall Prime Day takes 70% off AeroGarden’s Harvest indoor garden for all-time low of $50

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $49.99 shipped. Down from $165, this special deal takes 70% off for the absolute best deal we’ve seen. This indoor garden has only fallen below $70 for past Prime Days, and today’s discount gives you $115 in savings and a return to the all-time low. With this device, you’ll enjoy an abundant harvest of herbs, fruits, and vegetables – all grown in water without the mess of soil. It offers enough room for up to six plants to grow at once, and a full-spectrum 20W LED grow light with automatic timers that mimic natural sunlight so flora can germinate five times faster. It comes in either black or white, with silver accents, and includes a herb seed pod kit featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint.

Prime Big Deals Day also brings savings to a few of AeroGarden’s smaller items designed to encourage further growth with your home, like the Trio Grow Light for $49.99 shipped, a 58% discount from its usual price. This three-armed grow light brings the strength of the sun’s light indoors by generating full-spectrum LED light to help your houseplants grow and stay healthy, even in the darkest areas of your home, all year round. You’ll also find a 54% markdown on the Assorted Italian Herb Seed Six-Pod Kit for $7.99 shipped. With this kit, you’ll have refills for the pod kit included in the above deal.

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden features:

ROOM FOR 6 PLANTS: This compact countertop garden features a spacious grow deck and water bowl so you can grow 6 different live plants at once, all up to 12 inches tall

HIGH-PERFORMANCE GROW LIGHT: The full spectrum 20W LED grow light with an automatic on/off timer mimics natural sunlight to help plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil

FEATURES AND BENEFITS: Our indoor garden’s touch-sensitive illuminated control panel reminds you when to add water and plant food, making for a simplified, worry-free gardening experience

WHAT’S INCLUDED: The AeroGarden Harvest comes with a 20W LED grow light system, power adapter, one 3 oz. bottle of liquid plant food, and the Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint

