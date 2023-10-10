Fall Prime Day takes up to 30% off Greenworks power tools, and more starting at $80

Greenworks 24V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer and Edger

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Greenworks 24V, 40V, and 80V tools, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Greenworks makes some of our favorite environmentally-friendly power tools and lawn care equipment, with releases starting at $80. Head below for our top picks.

Greenworks fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

24V Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower features:

Perfect for cleaning leaves and debris off hard surface areas and patios​. Delivers powerful performance. Concentrated nozzle makes clearing debris from tight spaces a breeze​. Variable speed dial for maximum power, great for moving heavier objects​. Comfort grip for superior comfort and control​. Lightweight for better handling and less user fatigue

