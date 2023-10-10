Gotrax electric scooters fall to the best prices of the year from $212 at Amazon

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Gotrax electric scooters, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Gotrax is one of our favorite makers of electric scooters, with options for kids, commuting, and general joyrides for all ages, and releases starting at $212. Head below for some of our top picks.

Gotrax fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Gotrax Eclipse Series features:

The Gotrax adults electric scooter is designed with a Nominal Power 500W (Max Power 750W) powerful motor, can reach up to 20 Mph max speed with 2 speed modes: Gear1,15.5MPH,Gear2,20MPH; It features a front double suspension that provides fantastic comfort and stability, even on uneven roads or speed bumps. High capacity battery: 36V 12AH 432Wh, can offer Max 28 Miles travel max long range (under optimum conditions on the flat road).The battery life is reliable for your long daily commute or leisure riding; With double brake lever, more safe.

