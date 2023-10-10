Oral-B and Crest fall Prime day deals from $17.50: Electric toothbrushes $100 off, teeth whitening, more

Justin Kahn -
As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is looking to refresh your oral care game with up to 45% off a selection of Crest teeth whitening kits and electric toothbrushes. The deals start from $17.50 or less with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 from brands like Oral-B, Crest, Colgate, and more. This is a great time to refresh your toothbrush or just score some discounted replacement brushes for the model you already have as well as to get that smile sparkling for the impending holiday get togethers. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Oral-B and Crest fall Prime Day deals. 

Oral-B and Crest fall Prime Day deals:

Tech accessories, new iPads, smart home gear to make your living space a more intelligent one, and kitchen upgrades are just some of the gear going on sale for the Prime Big Deals Day event and we are here to find the best-of-the-best. Be sure to swing by our fall Prime Day deal hub for a closer look at all of it and stay locked to 9to5Toys through December 11, 2023 for all of the best price drops. 

Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Kit features:

Want to your whiten teeth at home? Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects + 1 Hour Express bonus offering is designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at-home. The Advanced Seal Technologys comfortable, no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. Made by the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand. 

