Red Dragon’s RGB mechanical gaming keyboards, mice up to 51% off for fall Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Red Dragon’s line of gaming keyboards and mice, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Red Dragon makes a variety of popular PC gaming equipment that will elevate your battlestation as much as your gameplay, with releases starting at $27 for gaming keyboards and $14 for gaming mice. And be sure to clip those on-page 10% off coupons before heading to checkout! Head below for our top picks.
Red Dragon fall Prime Day Gaming Keyboard deals:
- K512 Shiva RGB Backlit Membrane Keyboard: $27 (Reg. $47)
- K512 Shiva RGB Backlit Membrane Keyboard: $27 (Reg. $37)
- Full RGB 75% Keyboard with Red Switches: $27 (Reg. $43)
- K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Keyboard with Red Switches: $28 (Reg. $50)
- K630 Dragonborn 60% Wired RGB Keyboard with Red Switches: $29 (Reg. $45)
- K585 DITI One-Handed RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $30 (Reg. $55)
- K630 Dragonborn 60% Wired RGB Keyboard with Red Switches: $31 (Reg. $42)
- K622 Horus TKL RGB Mechanical Keyboard with Red Switches: $37 (Reg. $55)
- K556 RGB Backlit Wired Mechanical Keyboard with Brown Switches: $40 (Reg. $80)
- K618 Horus Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard with Red Switches: $44 (Reg. $80)
- K641 65% Aluminum RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $47 (Reg. $65)
- K580 VATA RGB Backlit Mechanical Keyboard with Blue Switches: $49 (Reg. $65)
- K649 PRO 78% Wireless Gasket RGB Translucent Keyboard: $50 (Reg. $80)
Red Dragon fall Prime Day Wireless Gaming Mice deals:
- M690-1 with DPI shifting, black: $14 (Reg. $27)
- M690 Pro, black: $18 (Reg. $25)
- M908 Impact RGB LED MMO with 12 side buttons: $21 (Reg. $47)
- M810 Pro, black: $22 (Reg. $33)
- M810 Pro, white: $22 (Reg. $33)
- M910-KS, black: $25 (Reg. $40)
- M806, black: $29 (Reg. $40)
- M686, black: $29 (Reg. $43)
- M991, black: $30 (Reg. $47)
- M991, white: $32 (Reg. $47)
And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.
K512 Shiva RGB Backlit Membrane Keyboard features:
6 onboard macro keys (G1~G6) are programmable and work on the fly without any additional software. The keys are easy to edit and can perform a variety of different macros. Full dynamic RGB backlighting allows for countless lighting possibilities limited only to your imagination. The keyboard comes with 7 pre-set lighting modes and an additional 6 slots for customizable modes. The board also allows for brightness control which ranges from very bright to completely off if you don’t need the lighting.
