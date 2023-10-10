Save $50+ on NutriBullet blenders, processors, juicers starting at $80 for fall Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the NutriBullet Smart Touch Blender for $83.99 shipped. Down from $140, this blender spent the first half of the year at $112, with discounts trickling in throughout summer until July’s Prime Day when prices spiked above $200 in order to fall to the all-time low of $80. Today’s deal is the second-lowest price we have tracked, and the next best chance to get the lowest discount. This smart blender comes equipped with a 1,500W motor and features four intelligent programs, three blending speeds, and a pulse control. You’ll be able to blend any ingredients as smooth as you need it, for whatever recipe you crave. Head below to learn more.

More NutriBullet fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

NutriBullet Smart Touch Blender features:

The high-capacity vented pitcher is ready to blend sweet or savory ingredients into the silkiest of soups. It also has a locking lid and easy-our spout – it’s pitcher perfect.

Included: (1) 1500W All Black Motor Base (1) 64oz Pitcher (1) Locking Pitcher Lid with Pour Spout (1) Tamper (1) Recipe Guide

A clear advantage – our super-durable pitchers are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. This item comes with a 1 year limited warranty.

NOTE: Refer to User Manual before use.

Product built to North American & Canadian Electrical Standards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!