Save up to 50% off ECOVACS robot vacuums, mops, more starting at $340 for fall Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on ECOVACS robot vacuums and mops, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices at up to 50% off. Some of these models have only seen occasional discounts, with others only receiving repeating markdowns matching previous deals, making this two-day event a truly wonderful opportunity to invest in smarter cleaning options, with releases starting at $340 for a truly unique window cleaning robot. Head below for our top picks.

ECOVACS fall Prime Day deals:

Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot features:

The robot attaches well with 2,800Pa suction power , which frees your hands & time out of the annoying window cleaning work and avoids the risk of standing and working at height. The unique cross spray in dual directions effectively keeps a constant mopping humid status, dissolving stubborn stains as easy as anything. The robot cleans the window completely and thoroughly with an effective forward-reverse motion in 3 adaptive modes: quick cleaning, deep cleaning and spot stain removal.

