TheraGun, TheraFace, TheraBody massagers start at $59 in fall Prime Day sale (Reg. $79+)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonPrime Big Deal DaysTheragun
$20+ off From $59
icon

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on TheraGun, TheraFace, and TheraBody massage devices, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices at up to 42% off. Some of these models have seen regular discounts to higher rates, while others haven’t seen as low of a markdown in years, with releases starting at $59. Head below to check out the lineup.

TheraGun, TheraFace, and TheraBody fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Wave Solo Handheld Bluetooth Massage Device features:

Wave Solo has a low surface area that’s designed to dig deep into tension and soreness in areas like feet, hip flexors. Powerful vibration dampens discomfort usually associated with rolling out these areas. Wave Solo device, Protective Carrying Pouch, USB-A to USB-C Cable. This device has an internal battery with 120 mins. of total life. The Wave Solo device is equipped with QuietRoll Technology that mutes reverberation and has 3 powerful customizable vibration frequencies, adjustable via Therabody app to your comfort level to help release soreness, reduce tension, and increase range of motion.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Big Deal Days

Theragun

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless...
Schwinn Voyager electric bike offers up to 65 miles of ...
Cuisinart’s Kitchen Central 3-in-1 Food Processor...
Greenworks 2-in-1 dethatcher and scarifier falls to 202...
Fight the dark side with Seagate’s Force lighting...
Beats Studio Pro headphones fall to new $180 low (Reg. ...
Jetson Bolt folding e-bike offers smooth cruising and e...
Today’s best Android app deals: Out of the Box, A...
Load more...
Show More Comments