TheraGun, TheraFace, TheraBody massagers start at $59 in fall Prime Day sale (Reg. $79+)

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on TheraGun, TheraFace, and TheraBody massage devices, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices at up to 42% off. Some of these models have seen regular discounts to higher rates, while others haven’t seen as low of a markdown in years, with releases starting at $59. Head below to check out the lineup.

TheraGun, TheraFace, and TheraBody fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Wave Solo Handheld Bluetooth Massage Device features:

Wave Solo has a low surface area that’s designed to dig deep into tension and soreness in areas like feet, hip flexors. Powerful vibration dampens discomfort usually associated with rolling out these areas. Wave Solo device, Protective Carrying Pouch, USB-A to USB-C Cable. This device has an internal battery with 120 mins. of total life. The Wave Solo device is equipped with QuietRoll Technology that mutes reverberation and has 3 powerful customizable vibration frequencies, adjustable via Therabody app to your comfort level to help release soreness, reduce tension, and increase range of motion.

