Totallee’s ultra-thin, logo-free iPhone 15 cases hit best prices ever for fall Prime Day at up to 50% off

The fall Prime Day event is now in full swing with massive price drops across just about every category and now it’s time for the Totallee Prime Day iPhone 15 case deals. While we did track some notable launch offers, including some exclusive price drops for 9to5 readers, the Prime Day offers are seriously notable. The official Totallee Amazon storefront is now offering up to 50% off everything it sells, including its logo-free, ultra-thin iPhone 15 case collection to deliver the best deals we have tracked yet. Head below for a closer look at the offers.

Totallee iPhone 15 cases go 50% off for Prime Day

For those unfamiliar, Totallee’s iPhone cases are featured around here every year. They deliver some of the better ultra-clean, branding-free options on the market. These barley-there cases aren’t particularly protective, but they do deliver some of the best super-thin options available in both matte colorways and completely clear treatments to show off your new titanium or iPhone 15 design of choice.

Here’s how the lowest prices yet on the Totallee iPhone 15 cases breakdown:

Clear iPhone 15 Case from $17.50 (Reg. $39)

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 15 case

This clear thin iPhone 15 case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery

Unlike similar products this clear iPhone 15 case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow.

Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.





Thin iPhone 15 Case from $14.50 (Reg. $39)

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. The thinnest iPhone 15 cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone.

Keep your iPhone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops.

Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 15 case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone.

Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.





Swing by our fall Prime Day 2023 hub for a closer look at all of the deals going live for the new 2 days and you’ll find more of our favorite iPhone 15 cases right here.

