Vitamix Prime Day deals deliver pro-grade blenders with lengthy warranties up to $230 off

Justin Kahn -
$230 off From $190
As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some big-time deals on Vitamix blenders and kitchen systems. With free shipping across the board, you’re looking at up to $230 in savings across both more entry-level options and the high-end models. But this is Vitamix after all, so everything on tap here today is of the pro-grade caliber, delivering some of the best and most powerful home blenders you’ll find anywhere. If you fancy yourself a pro-am home chef or are just looking to invest in a blender that could last for 10 years or more – some of the new condition units ship with solid 5 to 10-year warranties too, the Vitamix Prime Day deals starting from $190 shipped are worth a closer look down below the fold. 

Vitamix Prime Day deals:

The 2023 fall Prime Day sale is now in full swing with some of the best prices drops of the year, giving folks a shot at landing some early holiday gifts before the Black Friday deals kick off next month without paying anywhere near full price. Everything is waiting on this landing page and in our Prime Day 2023 deal hub

Vitamix Explorian Blender features:

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups
  • Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results
  • Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

