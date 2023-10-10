WORX outdoor electric mowers, hedge trimmers, more now up to $388 off starting from $37

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on WORX electric power tools and lawn care equipment, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices at up to 59% off on string trimmers, hedge trimmers, power cleaners, leaf blowers, chainsaws, robot lawn mowers, and even batteries. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows, with releases starting at $37. Head below for our top picks.

WORX fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

20V Power Share 22-inch Hedge Trimmer features:

Tough yet comfortable to use, and long enough to make short work of your hedge trimming duties. 22 CUTTING REACH Enough length for flat tops and long, even sides. Yet still nimble enough to round the corners. We didn’t arbitrarily pick 22—we think it’s just right. The same battery powers over 75 plus 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share family. The dual-action blades cut once, then catches that branch again on the way back, just to make sure. For a trim that’s twice as clean, twice as powerful, twice as fast.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!