Amazon takes up to 50% off in-house fashion brands in Prime Deal Days sale from $9

Ali Smith
As part of its fall Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off its in-house brands including Amazon Essentials, The Drop, and Amazon Aware. Refresh your wardrobe with deals on sweaters, outerwear, jeans, accessories, and more with pricing from $9 Prime shipped. A standout from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Mock Neck Puffer Jacket that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $50. This jacket is water-resistant, highly-packable, and great for fall or winter outings. It’s available in seven color options and can be dressed up or down in an instant. Be sure to head below to score additional deals today or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Under Armour Prime Big Deal Day Sale that’s offering up to 50% off apparel, outerwear, shoes, and more.

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
