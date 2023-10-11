Score ASICS running shoes up to 50% off during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

As part of its fall Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off ASICS running shoes with deals starting at $40 Prime shipped. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $160. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, slightly cureved to help propel you forward, and highly supportive. This style is available in twenty-five color options with unique colors to keep you noticed even in low light. Better yet, the design was made to run on inside or outdoor terrains and have a rubber outsole that promotes traction. Be sure to score even more deals below and you will want to check out the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub to find additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoes $77 (Orig. $160)
- Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes $63 (Orig. $160)
- Gel-Cumulus 24 Running Shoes $79 (Orig. $130)
- DYNABLAST 3 Running Shoes $58 (Orig. $100)
- Gel-Rocket 10 Volleyball Shoes $43 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes $63 (Orig. $160)
- Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $75)
- Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoes $104 (Orig. $160)
- Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes $37 (Orig. $50)
- Gel-Sonoma 15-50 Sneakers $90 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!