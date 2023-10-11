ECOFLOW power stations and solar panels receive up to 80% discounts for fall Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on EF ECOFLOW power stations and solar panels, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices at up to 80% off. Whether it’s for camping, longer-term off-grid living, or for emergency use, power stations are always a handy device to have around to cover all your appliance and device-charging needs. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $149. Head below for our top picks.

EF ECOFLOW fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

River 2 Portable Power Station features:

Fully recharge the electric generator using an AC outlet in only 1 hour with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology. With an output of up to 600W, run 6 essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading. With a whole host of ports, from 300W AC outlets to USB-C, we’ve got all your device’s plugs covered. Using LFP battery cells, use and recharge RIVER 2 more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use. RIVER 2 includes advanced BMS protection, monitoring voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years. Use clean, green renewable energy to recharge RIVER 2 power generator in as fast as 3 hours with 110W solar input.

