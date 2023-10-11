Fall Prime Day delivers discounts up to 46% on Hoover and Dirt Devil vacuums starting at $90

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Hoover and Dirt Devil vacuums, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices at up to 46% off. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $90. Head below for our top picks.

Hoover and Dirt Devil fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Portable Spot Cleaner features:

Great for removing and deodorizing pet messes, embedded dirt and general stains leaving your carpets fresh. Powerful suction to remove accidents, pet messes, spills or tough set in stains, from your carpet, upholstery, auto interior and more. This small and compact footprint is 20% lighter(1), goes anywhere and fits into tight spaces. The built in hose rinse flushes the machine with water to remove any left behind dirt and debris. Removable water tanks for easy filling, emptying and cleaning. 19 oz. tank designed to handle multiple household stains with one tank.

