Now’s the time to build or upgrade your PC with discounted GPUs, SSDs, RAM, and more

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Computer GPUs, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices at up to 52% off of GPUs from popular brands like EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, AMD, and more. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows. Head below for a list of the biggest deals.

GPU and RAM fall Prime Day deals:

CPU fall Prime Day deals:

SSD fall Prime Day deals:

Lexar NQ100 480GB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD: $18 (Reg. $33)

(Reg. $33) Crucial T700 4TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink: $410 (Reg. $630)

Other Computer fall Prime Day deals:

Crucial T700 4TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 12,400/11,800MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS** for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Our aluminum and nickel-plated copper heatsink when combined with adequate system airflow maximizes heat dissipation without noisy fans or liquid cooling (non-heatsink option available). Produced in house with the Micron 232-layer TLC NAND3 for Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Store more games, UHD/8K+ media, apps, files and more with up to 4TB of capacity.

