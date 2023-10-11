Save up to $370 on Roborock’s robot vacuums and mops starting at $260 (Reg. $430+)

As part of its Prime Big Deals Day, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Roborock robot vacuums and mops, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices at up to 45% off. Roborock is a popular maker of vacuums and mops, mostly of the robotic variation designed to make cleaning smarter and not harder. One of our favorite brands here at 9to5Toys, some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $260. Head below for our top picks.

Roborock fall Prime Day deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now getting under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

Roborock Q5 is the upgraded version of S4 Max.With powerful 2700Pa suction, the Roborock Q5 easily picks up pet hair, dust and finer dirts from floors or carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning. Control every element of Q5 through the Roborock app, including viewing the exact vacuuming route, setting cleaning schedules, adjusting the suction power, creating No-Go Zones, Invisible Walls, and much more. All from anywhere you have internet. LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps, and Q5 can save up to 4 maps. Use 3D Mapping to view your home in 3D and add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually. 180mins runtime using a large onboard battery means up to 3230 sqft of cleaning on a single charge. A Large dustbin (470ml) means less emptying so you can tackle a large home without pause.

